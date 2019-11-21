Advertisement
Last updated | Terms
Hey folks, welcome to POLITICO’s debate night live chat. We’re glad to have you here again for the fifth debate of the year.
We’ve got a great cast of campaign reporters and editors lined up to talk about tonight’s Democratic debate. The debate officially begins at 9 pm and lasts until 11 pm Eastern time – and we’ll be here from start to finish offering context and analysis.
Here’s the roster for tonight’s 10-candidate debate: former vice president Joe Biden; Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg; Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii); Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.); Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); businessman Tom Steyer; Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.); businessman Andrew Yang.
(In case you’re wondering, here are the candidates who failed to meet the threshold to make the stage: Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.); Gov. Steve Bullock (D-Mont.); former HUD Secretary Julián Castro; former Pennsylvania Rep. Joe Sestak and author Marianne Williamson.)
Here’s my shameless plug for some great POLITICO debate content to get you up to speed.
Are Your Neighbors Ready for Mayor Pete
10 Ideas to Blow Up the Presidential Debate Format
The question for Democrats: Why do you suck
Reeling progressives meet behind closed doors after Medicare for All barrage
How Every Candidate Can [Win Tonight’s Democratic Debate]https://www.politico.com/news/magazine/2019/11/20/how-every-candidate-can-win-tonights-democratic-debate-072101
The most influential candidate [who won’t be on tonight’s debate stage]https://www.politico.com/news/2019/11/20/castro-absent-debate-stage-2020-072105
So let’s get to the live chatting. What’s everyone watching for tonight?
First of all, the impeachment hearings only ended for the day about 30 minutes ago, and they’ll pick right back up again in the morning. I’m interested in seeing how the candidates handle, if at all, the Sonderland testimony. And then, I wonder how much oxygen the debate gets at all with that historic proceeding unfolding.
I’m watching for who attacks Buttigieg and on what. This is the first debate he’ll be in after polls have shown him leading somewhere (Iowa) so there’s an incentive for other candidates to try and knock him down a peg.
Will Medicare for All steal the spotlight again tonight?
I’m looking to see if Bernie Sanders distinguishes himself from Elizabeth Warren more than we’ve seen in past debates. The two progressives have a non-aggression pact. But last week Sanders said that he would introduce a Medicare for All bill in the first week of his presidency after Warren unveiled a plan to pass a public option first and push for single-payer in her third year. Sanders also recently said his financing plan for single-payer is more progressive than hers, and that hers could have a “very negative impact” on creating jobs. Will he bring that fire to the stage?
I’m looking to see how Elizabeth Warren handles questions and likely attacks on her health care plan.
For maybe the first time this primary season, I’m most intrigued by what exactly Joe Biden does. He’s been eclipsed attention-wise by Buttigieg, still needs to fend off Warren and Sanders to his left, and somehow needs to assert himself beyond just lobbing attacks.
Biden’s been really uneven over the last several debates, and he’ll need to be both on his game and somehow steal the spotlight from the other three top-tier candidates coming into tonight with more momentum.
I also want to see whether we’re finally at the point where the lower-tier candidates get demonstrably desperate. Booker hasn’t yet made the December debate. Klobuchar has, but she’s probably the more interesting case to watch since she’s the one trying to turn a very slight uptick following the last debate into something more durable.
I’m keeping an eye on Joe Biden and whether he can build confidence with Democrats on a night where he isn’t expected to be a target. Biden’s team has long wanted him to stress his experience and credibility on the world stage and that his biggest advantage is not just his perceived electability against Trump but that he would be ready on day one. What he said on Twitter tonight sort of underscores this: “I’m the only one on tonight’s stage ready to rebuild our global reputation and restore our moral leadership on day one.”
It’s Joe Biden’s birthday today. I wonder if he or any of the other candidates in their 70’s will face a question about age.
Claire McCaskill just now is predicting on MSNBC that Trump will be “front and center” at this debate, more so than in previous debates, and that we will see “more of a sense of unity” because of the impeachment hearings. I’m skeptical - if only because I don’t see much upside for most of the candidates, or for conflict-seeking moderators - but we’ll see.
Stephanie I’m with you on Medicare for All. This maybe be the first debate that actually justifies an extended back and forth over the candidates’ health care plans, and specifically whether Warren can effectively defend her Medicare for All proposal – and not fall into the trap Kamala Harris did of taking fire simultaneously from the center and left.
Natasha I thought Biden already held his debate tonight? At least that was the email I saw
Someone call the fire department…
I’m looking to see if Elizabeth Warren can get past what has been a slog the last several weeks on Medicare for All. The last debate, her rivals attacked her for not having a plan to pay for it. She put out a plan and her rivals have attacked her math and likely will again tonight, but does she feel more comfortable talking about it and responding to those attacks. Can she get off her heels and get back on offense, essentially.
David LOL. He’s already declared that he made people proud.
Natasha He should see the press!
David I’m with you on this. I don’t expect them to spend alot of time talking about Trump. There’s so little to gain; the party is united on the issue. Feels like the candidates need to make the perfunctory hit on him and move on.
Why isn’t anyone here talking about Kamala Harris or Amy Klobuchar or Cory Booker? Seems like they desperately need to make a mark tonight.
In the department of meanwhile…Steve Bullock’s campaign just released a statement reminding us he won’t be in tonight’s debate:
“While other candidates bicker on stage about pie in the sky ideas, I will continue taking my case directly to voters on the ground. That’s how I’ve been elected three times in a state Trump won by 20 points,” said Montana Governor Steve Bullock. “We can’t lose sight of political reality, otherwise we’ll never beat Donald Trump in 2020.
“Over the last two weeks, Democrats have achieved major victories in deep red states by sticking to the playbook that won us 40 House seats in 2018 — show up everywhere and focus on serious solutions to the problems people face in their daily lives. Even President Obama warned Democrats that the vast majority of Americans aren’t looking for a political revolution. The candidates on stage tonight would do well to remember these lessons.”
It’s remarkable to me that the governor of Montana has not managed to make one debate but other less traditional candidates have broken into these things.
It would be interesting to see Cory Booker address the Deval Patrick entry, sort of like: ‘um, hey, there’s already a centrist African American in this race with business ties.’
Daniel Agree that not having Bullock on the stage, or Julian Castro, the only Latino candidate in the field, is a massive fail.
Natasha You raise an interesting point there. Is that your perception of how Cory Booker is running? As a centrist?
CharlieDaniel Castro, especially, given his much sharper criticisms of his rivals in recent weeks, would have been something to see
Charlie I suppose at this point it’s safe to say the Democratic debate qualification system has had some intended and unintended consequences: It’s limited the field but also kept out candidates with distinct viewpoints (Bullock is the only governor in the field to have won reelection in a Trump state, Castro is the only Latino) from appearing at moments
Charlie I think Booker is running as a centrist in his tone but not necessarily his policies. He’s running as a unity candidate which I think is difference than the Centrism of say, Klobuchar, which is more about policy pragmatism
Charlie Booker has definitely tried running more to the right of Sanders and Warren. And that’s a good point on Klobuchar. It was arguably the strength of her last debate performance that’s landed her on stage tonight – and won her a boost in fundraising.
Speaking of Klobuchar, if you’re keeping score at home, 4 of the 10 candidates on stage tonight are women. And 5 of the 10 are senators.
Charlie Daniel The flip side of the debate rule argument comes from critics who point out there are still 10 candidates on stage - and it’s November. Those early benchmarks were very low, and there’s something to be said for growth over a campaign season. If anything, the rules may limit pop-and-rise candidacies in favor of something more sustained
I wonder if impeachment will pull all those senators off the campaign trail in January - just before Iowa and New Hampshire
Alex Here is a story I did with Burgess Everett on Booker wrestling to find his place in the field https://www.politico.com/story/2019/03/24/cory-booker-2020-democrats-left-1232409
Stephanie Maybe they can just hold the January debate in Statuary Hall
Yea he clearly isn’t as far on the left as Bernie and Warren. But while Klobuchar attacks their far left policies, Booker contrasts himself by talking about love and uplifting the country.
The candidates have taken their places on stage, so we’re getting close to the kickoff.
Okay Charlie one thing I’ll be interested to watch again. Everytime Tulsi Gabbard is in a debate she’s a wildcard (as I wrote here ). I feel like she’s got incentive to try and attract more liberal activists by going after any of the four canddiates to her left (Klobuchar, Pete, Warren, or Biden)
Daniel Do you think she’ll go after Hillary Clinton?
I wonder what Pete Buttigieg and Elizabeth Warren are chatting about on stage right now…
Daniel Same. Will she try to take a swipe at Warren again? She attempted to in the last debate, but it didn’t really land.
Staying in character, Andrew Yang is going tieless again. His campaign has outlasted Beto O’Rourke, three sitting House members, two governors, a senator and the mayor of the nation’s biggest city…
David you joke but her campaign has definitely behaved like her supporters have really responded to Hillary Clinton’s comments about her
Charlie I was going to mention the no tie!
With 75 days until the Iowa caucuses, here we go. The first question goes to Elizabeth Warren.
All-women moderating panel tonight.
Maddow opens with impeachment. She could have turned this toward Biden, but instead goes to Warren with something not likely to provoke conflict
Warren comes out hot on impeachment and deftly marries the impeachment question to her core message.
Is Warren turning the impeachment question to money in politics? She can turn ANYTHING to that!
How did Ambassador Sondland get there? This was a man that didn’t have any qualifications except one: He wrote a check for a million dollars. And that tells us what’s happening in Washington, the corruption.
David She seamlessly weaves in today’s testimony as she’s asked about convicting Trump already.
Alex is it surprising to you, as a Warren beat reporter, that no other candidate has touted as aggressively their policies on ambassadors? It seems like a timely issue to highlight
Warren, as ever, uses an impeachment question to pivot back to her central message about corruption. she is a pro at that to sometimes comical levels. She could get a question about puppies and bring it back to corruption.
David agree it was quite a pivot but I thought she made her points really cleanly and succinctly.
Does Klobuchar look like she’s shaking?
If Warren can do that, can Klobuchar turn the impeachment question to that uncle in the deer stand?
David I disagree. The history of donor-ambassadors is a pretty straightforward tie!
Sally Natasha Wasn’t quibbling - more marveling. Seems astute
Solid strategy from Bernie: Get a haircut, look 10 years younger.
He is likely the most corrupt president in the modern history of America. But we can’t simply be consumed by Donald Trump.
David also helpful for her that she got the question first.
Adam Haha. He just brushed his hair.
It’ll be interesting to see how Mike Bloomberg deals with these sideswipes on billionaires if he gets into future debates.
Adam he took 10 years off but he still looks 78
Bernie describes the president as a pathological liar, a statement that in past presidential election debates might have seemed beyond the pale. This year, it doesn’t even move the dial.
So interesting that we’re spending so much time on impeachment this time and not the typical lengthy health care debate that typically has opened these.
Sanders makes the point that he has made many times before — Democrats can’t only focus on impeachment and have to keep their eye on a rigged economy/political system.
Rough opening question for Joe Biden!
Natasha Especially since the candidates themselves don’t dwell on the issue much on the campaign trail.
Biden with a bit of a stumble out of the gate, tripping over his words.
Sally Rough answer, too.
Sally Had to be asked though. Elephant in the room
Charlie Yes!
Biden stumbling right at the front is going to hurt. Lots of advisers consider the opening moments of these debates the most significant - before deadlines, when narratives are getting shaped, when tired viewers haven’t yet gone to bed.
Harris’ first answer: We have a criminal living in the White House.
The bottom line is I think we need to ask ourselves an honest question: Who is most likely to do what needs to be done? Produce a Democratic majority … and beat Trump.
These are pretty ambitious vows from Biden. Promising to win the White House and “produce a Democratic majority” presumably in the House and/or the Senate -most Democrats will tell you that’s a heavy lift.
Did you catch Harris’ subtle dig at Mayor Pete?
Charlie That was a pretty quotable line. Though I think she needs to do more than just deliver good answers. At this point she really needs to define and distinguish herself better and connect more with voters.
How did these candidates do debate prep AND watch 11 hours of impeachment hearings in the same day?
Harris showing no interest in winning the field’s mantle of Great Uniter
Charlie I saw that, I wonder if she’s foreshadowing future attacks coming his way
Charlie It’s hard to underscore how annoyed other candidates are by Buttigieg’s rise in this primary.
A pretty strong first answer from Harris. She badly needs a good night.
Holly agree
Holly Agree
David jinx!
Warren looks like she’s continuing her pattern of strong debate openings.
Warren’s pitching her wealth tax as an attractive idea to people “regardless of party affiliation.” Is that an answer to questions about her electability?
Warren has gone right back to her stump speech for both of these questions. It’s almost word for word what she says in Iowa high school gyms
Natasha Ha!
Stephanie: It’s the populist electability pitch: Working people of different political views feel like they’re getting screwed and will support a presidential campaign that fights for them.
There’s that moderate positioning you folks were talking about from Booker - not just taxing wealth, but growing it
Booker drawing contrast with Warren on the “wealth tax.” that seems new.
We as Democrats need to fight for a just taxation system. But … we Democrats also have to talk about how to grow wealth as well.
Warren is basically treating the debate as a stump speech.
Warren is now on her third response…and Andrew Yang, Tom Steyer, and Tulsi Gabbard haven’t said anything yet. The Yang Gang is surely steaming.
Sally You’re right. This is a message she’s sharp on. But Booker wants (needs) this fight
Advertisement
Let me note an error I typed earlier: Bullock was in the second debate.
Sally Seems like it’s time for the moderators to rein in some of the speeches
Booker sliding comfortably into that moderate lane.
Booker notes that both his parents went to HBCUs. (He, however, attended Stanford).
Natasha seriously! This is like competing stump speeches that we’ve all heard before.
Did Booker just roll his eyes as Warren was talking?
This is a smart turn from Booker - to take Warren’s wealth tax and turn it to opportunities for disadvantaged communities
Booker wins this debate if a headline emerging is Booker v. Warren
Andrea Mitchell just baited Buttigieg with that Obama question. And he was smart enough not to bite.
We’ve arrived at the Medicare for All pivot. Made it a whole 19 minutes!
Even on issues where Democrats have been on the defense like immigration and guns, we have a majority to do the right thing. If we can galvanize not polarize that majority.
Adam yup. Here we go!
It’s interesting Booker went after Warren on the wealth tax. The idea is quite popular.
It’s striking that Booker decided to attack since he spent the last two debates chiding the other candidates for fighting. Of course, he also attacked Biden in July so he hasn’t had a consistent strategy.
At some point the panelists will allow someone other than Warren to speak, right?
Charlie The Buttigieg campaign really hated that news cycle where he gaffed about Obama’s legacy, especially since Buttigieg’s team has argued their campaign in ways parallels Obama’s right around now.
Are Biden and Sanders still here?
David Just from a publicity standpoint? Warren’s wealth tax proposal is pretty popular, including among Republicans.
Natasha Yeah, from that point alone. He’s teetering on non-entity
Advertisement
Not sure this answer from Warren will be enough when money is spent on paid media to tell ppl she wants to take away their health care.
Natasha Weird that Uncle Joe has been largely overlooked in the first 20 minutes. But is that good for him?
So much for this debate treating Buttigieg as the frontrunner. Warren has owned the floor and managed to lay out significant portions of her platform for all to hear.
Natasha Agreed
When people have had a chance to feel it and taste it and live with it, we’re going to vote and we’re going to want Medicare for all.
Charlie given his strong record of unforced errors, I’m going with yes.
Joe Biden looks like he’s just itching to weigh in on health care after that Obama question
“Thank you, I wrote the damn bill.” — Sanders clearly frustrated he hasn’t gotten much time to talk so far
Clear rhetorical divide on Medicare for All: Warren focused on winning buy-in from voters by proving a national health system works first. Bernie claims the people are already convinced – it’s just a matter of politicians following through.
Bernie showing the full range of that Brooklyn accent with this answer.
Bernie’s answers on health care are just a lot clearer than Warren’s - more impassioned, more distilled, less defensive.
that’s a great point Adam. they clearly view the issue differently as evidenced by Warren’s changing answers over the course of the campaign.
One difference about Sanders and Warren on defending Medicare for All: He basically says to critics, defend the current system.
As Joe Biden argues that Medicare for All won’t appeal to crucial voters in the general election I have to wonder what Sen. Sherrod Brown is thinking. He’d warned that Medicare for All would be untenable to voters very early in this primary as he was thinking about running for president.
Charlie And if anyone can appreciate a full range of a regional accent, it’s you.
Alex Simpler way to put it is Warren remembers how hard it was to get Obamacare passed (and the political price Dems paid for it). Bernie ain’t care about all that.
Biden’s answer on this is going a lot better than his last one. If you want the moderate response to Medicare for All, this is pretty straightforward
I forgot Tulsi Gabbard was here.
Boom! This is exactly what Gabbard wanted: a chance to bash Hillary Clinton on stage.
I continue to be amazed that Sanders (and Warren) don’t say that Obama called Medicare for All a “good” idea. Sanders had the perfect opportunity to do that just now.
Advertisement
One of Biden’s strongest, clearest responses.
Natasha Damn. Props for that one.